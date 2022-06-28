COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa performs Umrah

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, performed Umrah on Monday.

COAS also prayed for peace, stability, and prosperity of the country at Masjid-ul-Haram.

COAS is on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

He paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madina Munawara on Sunday.

As reported, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered Navafil in Masjid-e- Nabvi (PBUH) and Riaz ul Jannah.

Earlier on Sunday, COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa has been awarded the top Saudi honor ‘Order of King Abdulaziz’.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, decorated Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, with the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, in implementation of the order of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The top Saudi honor has been conferred to COAS Gen Bajwa in recognition of his distinguished efforts in consolidating and strengthening bonds of friendship and joint cooperation and developing Saudi-Pakistani relations.