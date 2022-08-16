Oyeyeah
Deadly Bus-oil tanker collision on M-5 Motorway leaves 20 dead

The ill-fated sleeper bus left Lahore for Karachi at 9pm with 24 passengers onboard

Saman Siddiqui
A deadly Bus-oil tanker collision on M-5 Motorway on Tuesday morning has left at least 20 people dead and six others injured in Pakistan.

As reported, a sleeper bus collided with an oil tanker on the M-5 Motorway, also known as the Multan-Sukkur Motorway near Bahawalpur.

The oil tanker and the passenger bus en route to Karachi from Lahore caught fire soon after the collision that killed at least 20 people.

According to Motorway officials, the accident was caused by overspeeding.

The speeding sleeper bus went out of control and collided with an oil tanker on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, according to Motorway officials.

According to the rescue officials, most of the passengers were rescued alive from the burning vehicles. They were immediately transported to nearby hospitals.

At least nine passengers were safely rescued from the burning bus.

The Motorway Police set up an emergency crisis center on the instructions of IG Khalid Mahmood.

Reportedly, the traffic remained suspended on the accident spot at M-5 Motorway for several hours.

According to the Motorway spokesperson, it took several hours for the rescue teams to extinguish the fire.

The accident occurred around 4 am local time.

 

According to the bus company sources, there were 24 passengers on board — two passengers were going to Hyderabad, while 22 others were going to Karachi. 

The bus had two drivers aboard and the staff was to be changed in Sukkur.

 

 

