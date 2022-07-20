Death toll from wedding boats drowning in the Indus River surged to 50

The death toll from the wedding boats drowning in the Indus River has surged to 50!

Five more dead bodies were recovered on Wednesday from the depths of the Indus River after two days of the tragic incident in which two boats had capsized.

The officials said there was no hope of finding more survivors.

“It’s been more than 48 hours since the incident so there’s no chance of finding survivors,” Kashif Nisar Gill, a spokesman for the district administration told AFP.

Most of the survivors were men who managed to swim ashore, he said.

As reported boats carring participants of a marriage party had capsized in the Indus River in Sadiqabad on Monday.

According to rescue officials more than 150 people were on board.