Diarrhoea on a sharp rise in Karachi

Diarrhoea is on a sharp rise in Karachi!

As being reported, the hot and dry weather conditions in the metropolis for the past week have led to a sudden rise in diarrhoeal diseases, especially in children.

The changing weather conditions are giving a rise to diarrhoea mainly among children, according to health experts.

They warned that the major shift in the temperature had caused a serious rise in the number of patients.

As being reported, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Lyari, National Institute of Child Health, and the Hyderabad Civil Hospital have witnessed a sudden surge in the number of patients suffering from vomit, abdominal pain, bloating and nausea.

Following the increase in reported cases of diarrhoea, the health experts have warned the citizens and advised the general public to drink boiled water and take extra preventive measures.

Karachiites are advised to seek precautions.

The department of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology (DIPHE) of the Aga Khan University Hospital has also issued an “Infection alert: diarrhoeal illness”.

“Over the last three to four weeks we are seeing an increase in the number of patients presenting with diarrhoea from the community. This includes a cholera-like illness, leading to severe dehydration and kidney shut down,” it said.

“Only drink boiled water. Water should be fully boiled for at least one minute. Use different cutting boards for meat. Wash hands with soap and water immediately after handling meat. Thoroughly wash any fruits or vegetables which will be eaten raw without peeling. Rinse with drinking water after washing,” the alert added.