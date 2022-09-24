Oyeyeah
Director Safe City Islamabad found dead

Islamabad IGP has directed the deputy inspector general to conduct a transparent probe into the matter.

Director Safe City Islamabad has been found dead

As reported, Abdul Qadir was a grade-19 officer in the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and was offering his duties in the Safe City project Islamabad on deputation.

According to the news source, Abdul Qadeer’s body was hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope when the police arrived in the Kahna police station area.

According to police, his body was found with a noose around his neck in his house in Margalla Town, Islamabad on Saturday morning.

The body of the deceased has been moved for an autopsy.

As reported the forensic investigation teams carried out investigations at the crime scene.

Islamabad IGP, taking notice of the incident, has directed the deputy inspector general to conduct a transparent probe into the matter.

 

