Electricity price likely to go up by Rs 6.10 per unit

NEPRA will hear the plea on February 28.

According to the reports, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought a Rs 6.10 increase per unit in connection with fuel adjustment charges for the month of January in a request submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

If approved, the electricity tariff is feared to go up massively for citizens who are already bearing a record increase in the petrol price.

According to the details issued by CPPA, 33.15 percent electricity was generated through coal and 5.83 percent through hydel means, 6.73 percent through diesel, 14.07 percent through furnace oil, 14.37 percent through local gas, 7.12 percent through LNG, 14.37 percent through nuclear fuel, 2.22 percent through wind and 1.22 percent through bagasse.

