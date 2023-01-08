Latest News

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid’s daughter’s wedding leaves the internet buzzing

The videos and pictures of the event have gone viral on social media

NewsDeskJanuary 8, 2023
0 1 Less than a minute

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid’s daughter’s wedding event has left the internet buzzing!

The wedding event was attended by former chief of army staff, former director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tanveer Ilyas, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and PTI’s Secretary General Asad Umar also attended the ceremony.

The video clips and photos from the wedding have left the internet buzzing with all sorts of comments pouring in on social media timelines.

 

 

 

NewsDeskJanuary 8, 2023
0 1 Less than a minute

NewsDesk

Related Articles

A 6-year-old shoots teacher in elementally class room in the US

January 7, 2023

12 killed and 8 more affected by a mysterious disease in Rahim Yar Khan

January 7, 2023

Prince Harry’s remarks about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan further tarnishes his reputation

January 7, 2023

Maryam Nawaz undergoes successful throat surgery in Geneva

January 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

nine − eight =

Back to top button