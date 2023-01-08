Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid’s daughter’s wedding leaves the internet buzzing

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid’s daughter’s wedding event has left the internet buzzing!

The wedding event was attended by former chief of army staff, former director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tanveer Ilyas, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and PTI’s Secretary General Asad Umar also attended the ceremony.

The video clips and photos from the wedding have left the internet buzzing with all sorts of comments pouring in on social media timelines.

Ex Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed bajwa, fomer CPEC head L.Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and ex Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at the wedding of ex DG ISI Faiz Hamid's daughter.#Bajwa #faizhamid #Saqibnisar pic.twitter.com/xbeiAn7S9G — ShakirBrasily (@ShakirBrasily) January 7, 2023

Gen (retd) Bajwa attends Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding pic.twitter.com/bA8ppcQIe9 — AR URDU NEWS (@arurdunews) January 8, 2023

Participation of political&social figures including army officers in the marriage ceremony of Khalid Mahmood Dar,nephew of former DSP and son of Brigadier Hamid Mahmood Dar. In the marriage ceremony of the daughter of Ex DGISI & Ex Corps Commander General Retired Faiz Hameed.

2/5 pic.twitter.com/Cy7GW2EiW1 — Danish Khan (@DanishkhanPAK) January 8, 2023