After 4 long years, FATF removes Pakistan from the ‘grey list’!

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the world’s money laundering and terror-financing watchdog — following the plenary is taking place in Paris. said on Friday that Pakistan has been removed from the grey list and is no longer subject to its increased monitoring process.

“2nd country coming off FATF’s list is Pakistan. After a lot of work by Pak authorities, they’ve worked through two separate action plans and completed a combined 34 action items. Going forward it’ll need to work with Asia/Pacific Group to continue to strengthen its systems,” said the FATF president President Raja Kumar.



Islamabad will continue to work with the FATF and Asia Pacific Group to improve its Anti Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism.

Kumar said steps had also been taken to strengthen risk-based supervision of financial and non-financial institutions, improve asset confiscation outcomes, and investigate and prosecute money laundering.

Following the announcement, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to congratulate the nation.

“Pakistan exiting the FATF grey list is a vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years. I would like to congratulate our civil & military leadership as well as all institutions whose hard work led to today’s success,” PM Shehbaz said in a tweet.



“I would particularly commend the role & efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and their teams & all political parties for putting up a united front to get Pakistan out of the grey list. Alhumdulillah!” he added.



Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in a tweet said, “Congratulations to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has officially been removed from the FATF ‘grey list’. Pakistan Zindabad.”

FATF had put Pakistan on its grey list of untrustworthy jurisdictions in June 2018 because of “strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies.”