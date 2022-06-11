Federal Budget 2022-23 at a glance:

The budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) was presented in the National Assembly on Friday.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented the budget before the national assembly session.

The federal minister bashed the previous PTI government as he started the budget speech saying its policies had hurt the economy and damaged the lives of the country’s masses.

“An inexperienced team brought the country to the brink. Different people presented the budget every year presenting different policies which hurt investor sentiment,” the finance minister said, adding that his government had begun repairing the economy by taking the tough decisions that were the need of the hour.

Following the national assembly session, PM Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to stress his views before the nation over the fiscal year 2022-23 Budget.

“These are difficult times brought upon us by recent years of economic mismanagement. Through this budget, my government will steer our way out of these challenges by taking tough decisions while minimising [the] impact on vulnerable segments of [the] population,” he said.

The key proposals presented in the budget:

Petroleum levy of Rs750bn proposed

No tax on salaries of up to Rs100,000 per month; previously minimum taxable salary was Rs50,000/month

Taxes proposed on real estate holdings (property valued over 25m) and capital gains on property sale

The minimum tax bracket for small business persons to be raised from Rs0.4 million to Rs0.6m

15pc increase in salaries of government employees

Sales tax exemption on import of solar panels and distribution

Advance withholding tax will be collected from those sending remittances abroad via credit, debit, and pre-paid cards

Advance tax will be increased on cars above 1,600cc

Exemption of complete custom duty on pharmaceutical ingredients

Rs51bn proposed for education projects

Rs24bn for the health sector

People earning an annual income of Rs300 million or more per year are proposed to pay 2pc extra tax

Advance 2pc tax on the value of high-value hybrid and electric vehicles.

Federal Budget 2022-23 at a glance:

The breakup of resources and expenditures:-

Total Resources (I to V): Rs. In Billion: 9,502

(FBR) – Federal Consolidated Fund: 7,004

Non-Tax Revenue: 2,000

a) Gross Revenue Receipts: 9,004

b) Less Provincial Share: 4,100

I.Net Revenue Receipts (a-b): 4,904

II. Non-Bank Borrowing (NSSs & Others) – Public Account: 1,996

III. Net External Receipts – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 533

IV. Estimated Provincial Surplus: 800

V. Bank Borrowing (T-Bills, PIBs, Sukuk) – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 1,172

VI. Privatization Proceeds – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 96

Total Expenditures: Rs. In Billion: 9,502

A. Current: 8,694

Interest Payments: 3,950

Pension: 530

Defense Affairs & Services: 1523

Grants and Transfers to Provinces & Others: 1,242

Subsidies: 699

Running of Civil Govt: 550

Provision for Disaster / Emergency Covid: 100

Provision for-pay & Pension: 100

B. Development: 808

Federal PSDP: 727

Net Lending: 81