Oyeyeah
Latest News

Federal govt. announces four days holiday for Islamabad on account of OIC moot and 23 March

The public holidays will start on March 21 (Monday) and culminate on March 24 (Thursday).

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk
posted on
View

The Federal government has announced four days holiday for Islamabad on account of OIC moot and 23 March.

The four days holidays have been announced from March 21 (Monday) to March 24 (Thursday) in the federal capital in light of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Conference and Pakistan day.

Published Earlier:

The Cabinet Division has also issued notifications of public holidays in this regard.

Furthermore, government institutions within the limits of the federal capital will also remain closed during above mention dates.

On the other hand,  22nd March 2022(Tuesday) is declared as Public Holiday in the territory of Tehsil Rawalpindi/Rawalpindi Cantonments on the occasion of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) conference in Islamabad and the 23rd March Pakistan Day Parade.

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You