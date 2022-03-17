Federal govt. announces four days holiday for Islamabad on account of OIC moot and 23 March

The Federal government has announced four days holiday for Islamabad on account of OIC moot and 23 March.

The four days holidays have been announced from March 21 (Monday) to March 24 (Thursday) in the federal capital in light of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Conference and Pakistan day.

The Cabinet Division has also issued notifications of public holidays in this regard.

Furthermore, government institutions within the limits of the federal capital will also remain closed during above mention dates.

On the other hand, 22nd March 2022(Tuesday) is declared as Public Holiday in the territory of Tehsil Rawalpindi/Rawalpindi Cantonments on the occasion of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) conference in Islamabad and the 23rd March Pakistan Day Parade.