Federal Govt Removes PTV MD Mubashir Tauqeer

As reported, an additional charge of the PTV MD to Grade 21 officer Sohail Ali Khan.

Furthermore, Sohail Ali Khan has also been appointed as Additional Information Secretary.

The Federal government on Friday dismissed Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Television (PTV) Mubashir Tauqeer from his position

An official notification has been issued in this regard.

Bureaucrat Sohail Ali Khan has also served as Radio Pakistan (RP) Director General.