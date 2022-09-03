Oyeyeah
Federal Govt Removes PTV MD Mubashir Tauqeer

Sohail Ali Khan replaces former MD Mubashir Tauqeer. He was serving as DG Radio Pakistan earlier.

The federal government removed the Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Mubashir Tauqeer!

As reported, an additional charge of the PTV MD to Grade 21 officer Sohail Ali Khan.

Furthermore, Sohail Ali Khan has also been appointed as Additional Information Secretary.

The Federal government on Friday dismissed Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Television (PTV) Mubashir Tauqeer from his position

An official notification has been issued in this regard.

Bureaucrat Sohail Ali Khan has also served as Radio Pakistan (RP) Director General.

 

