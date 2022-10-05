Firing at Rangers in Karachi, investigation underway

Two personnel of the Sindh Rangers were injured in firing by unidentified assailants on Wednesday in Karachi.



As reported, unidentified assailants opened fire at Rangers personnel during snap checking near Kohi Goth Nadi, Karachi’s Manzil Pump area.

Following the incident, the law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area. While the investigation is underway.

Taking to the media, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur said that the Sindh Rangers personnel were performing their duty when they signaled four people riding a motorcycle to stop.

“The personnel started chasing the assailants when they failed to oblige to being stopped,” he said, adding, in response, one of the motorcycle riders pulled out a pistol and opened fire on them, resulting in injuries to two personnel.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).