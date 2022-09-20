FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Malala at UNGA

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri had a meeting with the Nobel Laureate and activist at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

FM Bilawal shared an update on meeting via tweet on Monday,

“Met @Malala at #UNGA . Exchanged views on women rights & girls education. Discussed #PakistanFloods & challenges posed by this climate catastrophe to education for millions of young children affected, with thousands of schools destroyed & difficult days ahead,” Bilawal Bhutto updated in a tweet.

Met @Malala at #UNGA. Exchanged views on women rights & girls education. Discussed #PakistanFloods & challenges posed by this climate catastrophe to education for millions of young children affected, with thousands of schools destroyed & difficult days ahead. pic.twitter.com/LkWfDq9DsW — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 20, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Washington on Sunday after missing his flight for New York, to participate in 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) beginning September 20th.



All eyes are set on this year’s General Assembly.

It is particularly significant because this will be the first in-person summit of world leaders at the United Nations since 2019.

The 2020 and 2021 sessions were converted into virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.