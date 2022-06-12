Forest fires continue to rage in various locations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa!

Rescue 1122 and the forest department have amped up their efforts to extinguish the blaze in various locations.

In the latest development, the settlements are at risk in the Marghuzar area of the Swat district.

On Sunday, the wildfires in the Marghazar mountains of Swat, a tourist hotspot, continued to rage for the second day.

According to a spokesperson of the rescue department, Shafiqa Gul, the fire erupted in the jungles as well as on the mountain range on Saturday.

“A team of 45 firefighters was dispatched to the site Immediately after we received the news,” he said.

Reportedly, over 200 wildfires damaged forests and pastures over an area of 14,430 acres in various districts of the province during the past two weeks.

According to an investigation led by the authorities, of the 210 wildfire incidents, some 55 blazes were started intentionally by local people and 12 were ascribed to dry weather conditions while the cause of another 143 blazes was unknown.

KPK had recorded 58 incidents of forest fires during 2019-20.