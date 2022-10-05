Gen Bajwa confirms retirement plans after the completion of his second three-year term

Gen Bajwa has confirmed retirement plans, after the completion of his second three-year term, this November.

The statement came during the army chief’s address at a luncheon at the Pakistani embassy in Washington.

The armed forces have distanced themselves from the politics and want to stay out of it in the future as well, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

“There could be no diplomacy without a strong economy,” said the army chief.

COAS further added that the nation cannot achieve its targets without a strong economy.

“Restoring the ailing economy of the country should be the priority of every stakeholder of the society,” Gen Bajwa added.

After lunch, Gen Bajwa went to the Pentagon for a meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa called on retired General Lloyd James Austin III, Secretary of Defence; Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan, National Security Adviser; and Wendy Ruth Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The Pakistan Chief of Army Staff is currently on a visit to the United States.

It is pertinent to mention here that, it was incorrectly reported in local media on Tuesday that the DGI, CGS, and DGMO are also accompanying COAS during his current visit to the US.