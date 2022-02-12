Ghulam Nabi Memon re-appointed Karachi police chief

Ghulam Nabi Memon has been re-appointed Karachi police chief!

The Sindh government on Friday abruptly removed Karachi police chief, Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob Minhas, after only nine months serving at the post.

As being reported, the development comes amid growing complaints of a rise in street crime in Karachi.

A notification issued by the Sindh chief secretary on Friday, announced transfers and postings of Additional IGs based in Karachi, including the Karachi police chief.

The order stated that Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, a Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21) officer previously assigned as Special Branch’s Additional IG, has been transferred and appointed as the Karachi police’s Additional IG with immediate effect, replacing Additional IG Imran Yaqoob Minhas.

Additional IG Minhas was transferred from the post of the Karachi police chief to the post of the CTD Additional IG. Meanwhile, Additional IG Javed Akhtar Odho, who was serving as the research and development Additional IG, was transferred and posted as the Special Branch Additional IG, replacing Memon.

During the last 10 years, Ghulam Nabi Memon has also served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in several key positions.

In 2019, he was appointed as the Karachi police chief, however, was transferred from the post just after nine months.

Ghulam Nabi Memon has also served as the Malir SSP, District Larkana SSP, ADIG establishment Karachi, additional secretary to the Sindh chief minister, director of enquiries, Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh, ADIG operations Karachi, DPO Hyderabad, DIG South Range, and DIG Headquarters, Central Police Office Karachi.