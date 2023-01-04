Gold price soars to a new life-high of Rs188,600 per tola in Pakistan

According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold on Wednesday soared by Rs900 per tola and Rs772 per 10 grams to reach Rs188,600 and Rs161,694 respectively.

Pakistani gold is currently pricier than the world markets.

The gold traders see the price of yellow metal touching Rs200,000 per tola due to the rupee devaluation against the greenback under the current cycle as well as the non-availability of the US dollar.



After the recent hike, the price of gold has increased by Rs 4700 per tola in three business days.

On the other hand, the price of silver per tola remained flat at Rs2,150.

Likewise, the 10-gram silver price was almost unchanged at Rs1,843.27.