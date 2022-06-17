Gold rates reach a new historic high in Pakistan

Gold rates reached a historic high in Pakistan on Friday.

The gold rates in Pakistan hit Rs145,500 per tola to reach an all-time high after gaining Rs1,500.

The gold rate increased Rs1,285 per 10 grams to settle at Rs124,742.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (ASSJA), the rates of yellow metal have been on a constant rise over the last two days.

On Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,100.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,008.

While a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 129,524.

A day earlier, Rs 1000 was increased per tola.

On the other hand, in the international market, the price of gold increased by $27 per ounce to close at $1,846.