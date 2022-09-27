Governor Punjab takes notice of the PTI chief’s political activity at the GC University

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman took notice of the PTI chief’s political activity at the Government College Univesity.

The development comes following the tweet of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On Monday, Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman took a notice of conducting a political program of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the GCU.

Maryam Nawaz expressed annoyance over PTI chief Imran Khan holding a rally at the Government College (GC) University.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that using education institutions for political hate-mongering is a crime that should be punished.

Strict action must be taken against Vice Chancellor Government College Uni for desecrating an educational institution by lending it to a Fitna & organising his jalsa on the premises. Using a seat of learning for political hate-mongering is a crime that should not go unpunished. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 26, 2022

Similar thoughts were shared by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal in a tweet.

“I am deeply saddened to see the way GC university turned into a political arena. The GC university administration violated the sanctity of educational institution by allowing Imran to hold a rally,” he said.