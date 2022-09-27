Oyeyeah
Governor Punjab takes notice of the PTI chief’s political activity at the GC University

PML-N leaders had expressed concerns about Imran Khan’s political gathering at the GC University.

imran khan at GCUPTI chief's political activity at the Government College Univesity | OyeYeah News
Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman took notice of the PTI chief’s political activity at the Government College Univesity.

According to the news source, Governor Punjab will be taking action against the Government College Univesity (GCU), Vice Chancellor.

Published Earlier:

The development comes following the tweet of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On Monday, Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman took a notice of conducting a political program of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the GCU.

 

Maryam Nawaz expressed annoyance over  PTI chief Imran Khan holding a rally at the Government College (GC) University.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that using education institutions for political hate-mongering is a crime that should be punished.

“Using a seat of learning for political hate-mongering is a crime that should not go unpunished,” she said.

Similar thoughts were shared by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal in a tweet.

“I am deeply saddened to see the way GC university turned into a political arena. The GC university administration violated the sanctity of educational institution by allowing Imran to hold a rally,” he said.

 

 

