Govt initiates the formation of Champions of Reforms Network

The federal government has initiated the formation of the Champions of Reforms Network!



Announcing the initiative, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a series of Tweets on Wednesday said, “Professional Pakistanis are the pride of the country who have made their mark in various fields around the world. Today, on my instructions, Minister for Planning Mr. Ahsan Iqbal is launching the ‘Champions of Reforms’ (COR) network.”





“COR network will serve as a platform to bring together top experts to serve the nation. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, we are looking for practical ways to partner with our best talent and collectivize our efforts to resolve key challenges faced by the country,” he added.

