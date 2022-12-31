Gwadar: After 5 days of intense protest, situation returns to normal and business activities resume

After 5 days of intense protest and a shutter down strike in Gwadar, the situation is reported to have returned to normal and the business centers in the district started to reopen.

According to a report published in Dawn newspaper, traffic has been restored in the coastal city for the other areas including Karachi.

Markets remained open in different areas of Gwadar, but the situation remained tense and people preferred to stay at home.

The Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar said in his statement that public cooperation, government, and security forces jointly took steps to solve the problems, after which the situation has returned to normal in the port city and other areas of the district.

He further said that shops, businesses, and commercial centers have reopened while business activities have resumed in the city, adding that the government is taking measures to protect the lives and property of the people.

The statement claimed that the people of Gwadar have rejected the anti-development narrative where these elements wanted to undermine the government’s efforts to develop Gwadar.