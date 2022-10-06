Oyeyeah
Imran Khan gets interim bail till October 31

The Margalla police had registered a case against Imran Khan for hurling threat to female judge Zeba Chaudhry

Imran Khan gets interim bail on Thursday till October 31!

According to the details, Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted interim bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan till October 31 in a case pertaining to the threats hurled at a female judge during a PTI public gathering.

Issuing a notice to police for the next hearing to be held on October 13, Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti asked Imran Khan to submit a surety bond of Rs50,000.

Babar Awan, counsel for Imran Khan, stated that all cases against Imran Khan were fake.

“The present parliament has come through theft and dacoity. The rulers are boasting while sitting in a security circle,” he said.

The Margalla police had registered a case against Imran Khan.

