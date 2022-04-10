Imran Khan to chair PTI core committee meeting at Banigala today.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed in a tweet informed that Imran Khan will announce the future course of action in the PTI core committee meeting to be held today.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said, “Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will chair the core committee meeting of the party today insha’ALLAH.”

“Imran Khan will announce the future course of action.” The PTI leader ended his tweet with a slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ [Long Live Pakistan].

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will chair the core committee meeting of the party today insha'ALLAH. Imran Khan will annouce the future course of action. #PakistanZindabad — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 9, 2022

PTI leader Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister to go home from the no-confidence motion a day ago.

Imran Khan was sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister on August 18, 2018.