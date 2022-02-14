Oyeyeah
Iqrar ul Hassan injured in attack during program recording

The Sar-e-Aam host was rushed to hospital for treatment

Iqrar ul Hassan got injured in an attack during a program recording on Monday evening.

As being reported host of the ARY News crime show was rushed to Abbasi Hospital in Karachi.

Published Earlier:

As per the reports emerging, he was beaten by the intelligence bureau officials.

While further details of the incident are being awaited, images of Iqrar ul Hassan being treated at the hospital are doing rounds on social media.

 

 

This is not the first time that the Sar-e-Aam host was attacked during the recording of the program.

 

