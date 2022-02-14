Iqrar ul Hassan injured in attack during program recording

Iqrar ul Hassan got injured in an attack during a program recording on Monday evening.

As being reported host of the ARY News crime show was rushed to Abbasi Hospital in Karachi.

As per the reports emerging, he was beaten by the intelligence bureau officials.

While further details of the incident are being awaited, images of Iqrar ul Hassan being treated at the hospital are doing rounds on social media.

Just in 🚨

Anchor person @iqrarulhassan got attacked during his program recording. He's hospitalised now. Plz pray for him.

Sad news coming that anchor person Iqrarul Hassan got attacked during his program recording pray for him.

نجی ٹی وی کے اینکر اقرار الحسن پر کوریج کے دوران ائی۔بی انٹیلیجنس بیورو کے اہلکاروں کا بدترین تشدد. زخمی حالت میں عباسی اسپتال پہنچے ہیں. نام : سید اقرار لحسن ولد سید محمد اسماعیل

ائی۔بی افس میں تھانہ پریڈی

ائی۔بی افس میں تھانہ پریڈی#FastNews #News #Iqrarulhassan #ARYNews #PK pic.twitter.com/uhgZFirjJk — FAST NEWS (@FASTNEWSKHI007) February 14, 2022

This man is struggling since so long to make better Pakistan But what you people are doing with him?

I strongly condemn this attack on @iqrarulhassan and requesting everyone to please pray for his health.🤲 🙏

He is in hospital right now

Get Well soon Bhai Jan #iqrarulhassan pic.twitter.com/Gr3CbUxEOO — Chaudhry Qasim (@its_ch_Qasim) February 14, 2022

This is not the first time that the Sar-e-Aam host was attacked during the recording of the program.