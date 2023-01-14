Latest News

Iran executes British-Iranian dual national citizen Alireza Akbari on spying charges

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 14, 2023
Iran executed British-Iranian dual national citizen Alireza Akbari on spying charges!

As reported, Alireza Akbari who had previously held a senior position in the Iranian government was executed on Saturday morning.

According to a statement posted on the judiciary’s Mizan Online website, Akbari, 61, was hanged after being convicted of “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence.”

However, the statement did not mention when or where the execution took place.

He was sentenced to death for spying for the United Kingdom, drawing sharp condemnation from the British government.

“Akbari, who had been arrested more than two years ago, had been a spy for Britain’s MI6 security agency and had received around $2 million for his services. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “appalled” by the execution of the British-Iranian citizen,” according to the Mizan post.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacting to the development in a tweet said that he was “appalled by the execution” of Akbari.

“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people. My thoughts are with Alireza’s friends and family,” the British PM added.

 

While, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned on Twitter that his execution “will not stand unchallenged”, without elaborating further.

It is pertinent to mention here is that Iran does not recognise dual nationality for its citizens.

 

 

