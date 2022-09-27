Ishaq Dar sworn in as senator, will take charge as finance minister tomorrow

Ishaq Dar has sworn in as a senator on Tuesday and will take charge as finance minister tomorrow!

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani on Tuesday administered oath to senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar as senator amid protest by PTI senators present in the upper house.

The 321st session of the 20th Parliamentary year commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani chairing the session.



Member of the Upper House, Ishaq Dar took oath as new senator. Chairman Senate administered the oath. — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) September 27, 2022

The PTI senators tore the copies of the agenda of the meeting to register their protest and also surrounded the dais.

PTI Parliamentarians cause a ruckus as Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator after which he will formally assume the responsibility of Finance Minister of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/oChkebnwgn — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) September 27, 2022

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar touched down in Pakistan with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday night, after living five years in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

He will swear in as the federal finance minister tomorrow (September 28) at 10 am.

President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to Dar at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

As reported all arrangements pertaining to the oath-taking ceremony will be completed by tomorrow morning.