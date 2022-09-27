Oyeyeah
Ishaq Dar sworn in as senator, will take charge as finance minister tomorrow

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani administered the oath

By Saman Siddiqui
Ishaq Dar has sworn in as a senator on Tuesday and will take charge as finance minister tomorrow!

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani on Tuesday administered oath to senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar as senator amid protest by PTI senators present in the upper house.

Published Earlier:

The PTI senators tore the copies of the agenda of the meeting to register their protest and also surrounded the dais.

 

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar touched down in Pakistan with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday night, after living five years in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

He will swear in as the federal finance minister tomorrow (September 28) at 10 am.

President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to Dar at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

As reported all arrangements pertaining to the oath-taking ceremony will be completed by tomorrow morning.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master's Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
