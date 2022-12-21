Latest News

Islamabad court rejects Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case

Saman SiddiquiDecember 21, 2022
0 7 1 minute read

Islamabad court on Wednesday rejected Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case!

The verdict was issued by Islamabad Special Judge Central Azam Khan which was reserved earlier in the day.

Special Judge Central Azam Khan observed that he had “committed the same offence twice” and dismissed the senator’s bail plea.

Senator Azam Swat has been in detention since late November over his controversial tweets about senior military officers.

During today’s hearing prosecutor, Rizwan Abbasi explained the process of verifying a Twitter account.

He added that Swati has a “blue tick” on his Twitter account and is followed by famous personalities.

Related Articles

“Famous journalists and political personalities follow Azam Swati,” said the lawyer.

He added that the senator has never distanced himself from the account.

“There is no question that the Twitter account is not of Azam Swati,” said Abbasi.

While concluding his arguments the prosecutor and government lawyer urged the court not to grant bail to the senator in the case.

However, the PTI senator’s lawyer, Sohail Khan, contended that a cybercrime case cannot be registered over screenshots.

Saman SiddiquiDecember 21, 2022
0 7 1 minute read

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

Imran Khan’s alleged indecent audio leaks: Musarrat Cheema says antics are aimed at blackmailing PTI

December 21, 2022

Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourns the Punjab Assembly session till December 23

December 20, 2022

A passenger onboard a Islamabad to Karachi bound flight succumbs to a cardiac arrest

December 20, 2022

Govt decides to close restaurants & markets by 8 pm across Pakistan

December 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen − twelve =

Back to top button