Islamabad court rejects Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case

Islamabad court on Wednesday rejected Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case!



The verdict was issued by Islamabad Special Judge Central Azam Khan which was reserved earlier in the day.

Special Judge Central Azam Khan observed that he had “committed the same offence twice” and dismissed the senator’s bail plea.

Senator Azam Swat has been in detention since late November over his controversial tweets about senior military officers.

During today’s hearing prosecutor, Rizwan Abbasi explained the process of verifying a Twitter account.

He added that Swati has a “blue tick” on his Twitter account and is followed by famous personalities.

“Famous journalists and political personalities follow Azam Swati,” said the lawyer.

He added that the senator has never distanced himself from the account.

“There is no question that the Twitter account is not of Azam Swati,” said Abbasi.

While concluding his arguments the prosecutor and government lawyer urged the court not to grant bail to the senator in the case.

However, the PTI senator’s lawyer, Sohail Khan, contended that a cybercrime case cannot be registered over screenshots.