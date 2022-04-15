Israeli occupation forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli occupation forces raided one of the holiest sites in Islam, Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Friday at the break of dawn.



Israel Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and sound grenades at Palestinian worshipers.

As many as 152 people were injured in the attack and 400 others were arrested.

A six-hour clash broke out Friday in the Al-Aqsa compound between Palestinian worshipers and the Israeli police force turns out to be the biggest escalation in Jerusalem since the holy month of Ramadan began.



According to the Mosque authorities, Israeli police entered before dawn, after 7 Palestinians were killed since Wednesday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it evacuated the majority of the injured to hospitals.

The endowment said one of the guards at the site was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

The video clips and images emerging on the Twitter feed along with the hashtag #AlAqsaUnderAttack show the chaos that Israeli forces struck at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

I can't wait to hear the Zionists spin on this. #Israeli occupation forces brutally assaulting a journalist. #AlAqsaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/KoN1EwckX2 — Abier (@abierkhatib) April 15, 2022

Until this moment, the occupation forces did not leave anyone in Al-Aqsa Mosque except and assaulted them



From women, children, the elderly, the elderly, journalists and paramedics#Al_Aqsa Mosque#المسجد_الاقصي#AlAqsaUnderAttack #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/g4DbHx2DlX — Muslim (@Muslim98F16) April 15, 2022

“The moment when the Israeli occupation forces took over the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to break historic glass windows, and throw bombs/live ammunition on worshippers.” #AlAqsaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/yX2jEhw8Du — Nada • #FreeThemAll • 📚☕️ (@poeticpoliticss) April 15, 2022

On the other hand, the Israel Police said they entered the Temple Mount compound after masked men, carrying Hamas and Palestinian Authority flags, threw stones and set off fireworks after prayer at 4 A.M.

Israel Police forces entered the compound only after the prayer ended and Palestinians there continued throwing rocks and setting fireworks after police arrived, the statement claimed.