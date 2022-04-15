Oyeyeah
Israeli occupation forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

A six-hour clash broke out Friday in the Al-Aqsa compound between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police forces

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
Israeli occupation forces raided one of the holiest sites in Islam, Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Friday at the break of dawn.

Israel Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and sound grenades at Palestinian worshipers.

As many as 152 people were injured in the attack and 400 others were arrested.

A six-hour clash broke out Friday in the Al-Aqsa compound between Palestinian worshipers and the Israeli police force turns out to be the biggest escalation in Jerusalem since the holy month of Ramadan began.

According to the Mosque authorities, Israeli police entered before dawn, after 7 Palestinians were killed since Wednesday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it evacuated the majority of the injured to hospitals.

The endowment said one of the guards at the site was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

The video clips and images emerging on the Twitter feed along with the hashtag #AlAqsaUnderAttack show the chaos that Israeli forces struck at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On the other hand, the Israel Police said they entered the Temple Mount compound after masked men, carrying Hamas and Palestinian Authority flags, threw stones and set off fireworks after prayer at 4 A.M.

Israel Police forces entered the compound only after the prayer ended and Palestinians there continued throwing rocks and setting fireworks after police arrived, the statement claimed.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
