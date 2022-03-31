Oyeyeah
Karachi experiences the hottest day of the season

The weather conditions will start improving in Karachi on Saturday

March 30, Wednesday was recorded as the hottest day of the season for the metropolis as the Karachiites brave furnace-like weather conditions at 43°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the mercury touched 42.5 degrees Celsius under the influence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere in the region.

As predicted by the MET department, the weather will remain warm and dry in Karachi and other cities of Sindh on Thursday and Friday as well. 

The temperature is expected to remain between 40 and 42°C on Thursday and 38 and 40°C on Friday

The weather conditions are likely to lightly improve on Saturday when the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-36°C

“Extremely dry conditions gripped Karachi and some other cities of Sindh on Wednesday, and due to the suspension of sea breeze, the mercury shot up to 42.5°C, while relative humidity dropped to as low as five percent at one point during the day,” said Sindh’s chief meteorological officer.

 

