Karachi gets Orange Line Bus Service Named After Edhi

Karachi gets Orange Line bus service named after iconic philanthropist Late Abdul Sattar Edhi.

After a wait of five years, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sep 10 inaugurated the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service in Karachi.

The inauguration of the bus service was also attended by Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi and provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon said that 20 air-conditioned buses will run on the route and that there were four bus stations and ticket booths on the route.

“Keeping the financial crises and increasing petrol prices in view, we have reduced the fares so that the common people can benefit from the service,” Memon added.

“Due to the flood situation, the ceremony is held in a simplistic manner,” he added.

Abdul Sattar Edhi Line (Orange Line BRT) started from today for citizens of Karachi.#OrangeLineBRTKarachi pic.twitter.com/zunGMmMfZH — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) September 10, 2022

The Orange Line bus service, which will operate on a 3.88-kilometer-long route, will provide connectivity from Orangi Town to the Board Office Chowk traffic intersections.

Nearly 50,000 residents will be able to benefit from the service, featuring 12-meter long buses that are equipped to accommodate 90 passengers at a time.