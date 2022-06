Parts of Karachi receive first spell of pre-monsoon rain with strong winds

Parts of Karachi receive the first spell of pre-monsoon rain with strong winds on Wednesday evening.

Heavy rains lashed Bahria Town, Airport, and Malir in Karachi.

While dark clouds also fell in Saadi Town and Gulshan-e-Hadid.

Heavy rain was also reported from Sohrab Goth, Sabzi Mandi, and areas around Super Highway Karachi.

Meanwhile, the downpour was reported in Safora, Bahadurabad, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Korangi, and Nursery areas.

While strong winds lashed the Old City area, Garden East and West, Soldier Bazaar, and Ranchor Line.

Light to moderate rains and drizzle was reported from, Gadap Town, Malir, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and adjacent areas.

As soon as the first drop of rain fell, many areas of the metropolis plunged into darkness due to power outages.

Karachiites were quick to report the rain situation on social media: