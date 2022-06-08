Oyeyeah
Karachi’s exempted areas to get 3 hours of load shedding, announces K-Electric!

K-Electric has announced a change in load shedding plan in view of the increasing demand for electricity. 

The development comes in view of a rise in temperature and power demand.

Loadshedding is being initiated for 3 hours in exempted areas, E-Electric Spokesperson notified.

The revised plan will reduce the duration of 1-2 hours of load-shed in areas that are already impacted, according to KE.

Consumers may obtain their load-shed schedule from KE’s website, KE Live App, WhatsApp Service, or from its SMS service, the Spokesperson said.

 

 
 

 

 

 

