KU Female student crushed to death by speeding tanker

KU Female student crushed to death by a speeding tanker!

As being reported a speeding water tanker crushed a female student of Karachi University to death near Expo Centre in Karachi on Wednesday.

The speeding tanker hit the student near Expo Centre resulting in her immediate death, according to the news source.

The body of the female student was shifted to a local hospital and during the identification process, it emerged that she was a student of KU.

This is not the first such incident reported in Karachi.

A foreign female student and another man were killed and four others injured in two road accidents in the city on Sunday.

As being reported, Omi, Somalian studying at the University of Karachi (KU), died and her three friends injured when a car and an SUV collided near Do Darya in Clifton.

Police and rescue workers transported the injured and the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

According to SHO Pir Shabbir, the victims were in the speeding car that hit the SUV.

He added that the three injured were also KU students who had come to Pakistan from Kenya.

Police said that one of the injured persons, Alvin, was driving the car and the four friends were going to Defence when their car’s tire burst, resulting in the crash.

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old man, Bashir, son of Ishaq, was killed and Hikmat, 25, injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Karsaz on Sharea Faisal. The victims were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

On April 18, 2009, a girl student of the NED University of Engineering and Technology was crushed to death by a Karachi University speeding bus near the KU’s Silver Jubilee Gate.