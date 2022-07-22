Oyeyeah
Latest News

Makkah Police arrest citizen for facilitating Israeli journalist to enter the holy city

Outrage over Israeli journalist’s Makkah visit

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Israeli Journalist in MakkahMakkah Police arrest citizen for facilitating Israeli journalist | OyeYeah News
Views

Makkah Police has arrested a Saudi citizen for facilitating an Israeli journalist to enter the holy city.

An Israeli journalist violated the ban on the entry of non-Muslims into Makkah, Islam’s holiest site.

Published Earlier:

The development has caused an uproar on social media after Israel’s Hebrew channel “13 News” aired a 10-minute report on Monday, in which journalist Gil Tamary can be seen climbing Mount Arafat while driving near Masjid al-Haram.

“Arresting and referring a citizen to the Public Prosecution for facilitating and transporting a Non-Muslim with American Nationality for entering and violating the Sanctity of the Makkah Al Mukkaramah Haram Limits,” the Makkah Police in a statement said.

“Any violation of this kind is considered a crime that will not be tolerated and penalties will be applied to perpetrators based on the relevant regulations,” it added.

Outrage over Israeli journalist’s Makkah visit!

The government-controlled Saudi media has not covered the story.

It was unclear whether the authorities approved the journalist’s trip to Makkah or not.

The hashtag “A Jew in Makkah’s Grand Mosque” started trending on the Twitter timeline.

Israel’s Channel 13 News aired a report on Monday showing journalist Gil Tamary driving past Masjid Al Haram and climbing Mount Arafat.

 

Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Isreal as the Kingdom does not recognize Israel as a state.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You