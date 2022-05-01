Masjid-i-Nabwi incident: Blasphemy Case registered against Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, other top PTI leaders

A blasphemy case has been registered against Imran Khan, other top PTI leaders over the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Shahbaz Gill, Qasim Suri, and Ijazul Haq have been nominated in the case.

A case has been registered against suspects on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Naeem in Faisalabad.

The FIR names key PTI leaders and associates Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, Qasim Suri, Sahibzada Jahangir, Aneel Musarrat.

While former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, has also been named in the FIR.



As reported, the case has been registered under Sections 295 (harming or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 296 (disturbing religious assembly) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a statement on Sunday said that those who caused a ruckus in Masjid-e-Nabvi would not be spared, adding people were provoked to chant slogans in the Prophet’s Mosque under a plan.

a