Maulana Fazlur Rehman holds talks with MQM-P leaders at Bahadurabad, Karachi

Maulana Fazlur Rehman held talks with MQM-P leaders at Bahadurabad, Karachi on Tuesday.

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and its leaders arrived at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) headquarters in Karachi.

As being reported, the JUI-F chief held a detailed discussion with the MQM-P leadership in connection with the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

As quoted by the news source, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has invited the MQM-P leadership to join the opposition alliance against the government.

While speaking to the media after the meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the MQM-P’s headquarters, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that both parties were in harmony in the current circumstances.

the JUI-F chief in response to the ‘harmony statement’ of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said “Not only harmony but in complete harmony.”

“It may take a day or two for the MQM-P to make a final announcement,” Fazlur Rehman said, adding that the government’s allies were not with the government anymore.

Maulana also expressed his optimism that the success of the no-confidence motion was sure, adding that he was leaving the MQM-P office satisfied.

“Those filled with evils from head to toe are labelling themselves as the propagators of the good,” Fazlur Rehman said, adding that compensation was due to you for supporting the evils.