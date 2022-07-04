MQM leader Babar Ghauri arrested at Karachi Airport upon arrival from the US

MQM leader Babar Ghauri was taken into custody upon arrival at Karachi Airport on Monday evening.

Former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri was part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and reached Pakistan after living in several years of self-exile in the US.

The teams of police and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended the former minister as he landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIA) Monday night from the United States (US).

According to the news source, Ghauri has been shifted to an unknown location by the law enforcement agencies.

Former ports and shipping minister Babar Ghauri has been accused of money laundering, land grabbing, and other heinous offenses.