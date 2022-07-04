Oyeyeah
Latest News

MQM leader Babar Ghauri arrested at Karachi Airport upon arrival from the US

According to the news source, Ghauri has been shifted to an unknown location by the law enforcement agencies.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui13 views
posted on
Views

MQM leader Babar Ghauri was taken into custody upon arrival at Karachi Airport on Monday evening.

Former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri was part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and reached Pakistan after living in several years of self-exile in the US.

Published Earlier:

The teams of police and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended the former minister as he landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIA) Monday night from the United States (US).

According to the news source, Ghauri has been shifted to an unknown location by the law enforcement agencies.

Former ports and shipping minister Babar Ghauri has been accused of money laundering, land grabbing, and other heinous offenses.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You