Muharram 1445: Ashura to be observed on July 29 in Pakistan

Youm e Ashura will be observed on July 29 in Pakistan.



The Muharram moon, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1445 AH, was not sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday evening, announced the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.



Following this, the first day of Muharram will fall on Thursday (July 20) and Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday) across the country.





Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Quetta.



Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz and other officials were also in attendance at the meeting.

Ashura is a day of commemoration in Islam, observed annually on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

Among Shia Muslims, the Day of Ashura is observed through large demonstrations of high-scale mourning as it marks the death anniversary of Imam Husayn ibn Ali RA, who was beheaded during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.