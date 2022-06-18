Musharraf’s condition declared satisfactory by the doctors

Former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s condition has been declared satisfactory by doctors.

According to family sources, the condition of Pervez Musharraf, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dubai, has been declared satisfactory by the doctors, after which he has been transferred home from the hospital.

It is to be noted that the repatriation of the former president is expected.

A panel of doctors will decide on his repatriation to Pakistan by air ambulance.

Sources said that the government of Pakistan will be contacted in this regard after the decision of the doctors.

Pakistan’s ailing former military leader Pervez Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since 2016, is expected to return to Pakistan soon.

Musharraf, whose health deteriorated last week, is likely to continue his medical treatment in Pakistan after his return.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif last week asked the coalition government to facilitate Pervez Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan, adding that he does not have any “personal enmity or tussle” with the ex-dictator.

“I have no personal enmity or tussle with Pervez Musharraf. I do not want anyone else to suffer the traumas that I have to endure for my loved ones,” Pakistan’s three-time prime minister stated on Twitter.

It was almost a week ago when fake news of Pervez Musharraf’s demise started to circulate on social media.

Following the viral news, Musharaf’s family also refuted reports that he is on the ventilator and said he is going through a difficult stage of recovery as his organs are malfunctioning.

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” Musharraf’s family said in a Twitter post.

Musharaf is suffering from Amyloidosis, a rare form of condition caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.