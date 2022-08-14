Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day

The nation is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Aug 14.



The diamond jubilee of independence is being celebrated across Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervour.



The day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.



Grand ceremonies of changing the guards were held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi and Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore.

Cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy took over the duties of the honor guards at Mazar-e-Quaid in a grand ceremony of changing guards was held early in the morning. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Muhammad Khalid was the chief guest.



Marking the day the main ceremony was held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag.



While Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and other members of the federal cabinet were also in attendance at the main event.

Other national flag hoisting ceremonies were also organized at provincial, divisional, and district headquarters levels across the country.

TV channels across the country are highlighting the services of Tehreek-e-Pakistan heroes on this day and paying tribute to their extraordinary services in making Pakistan a reality.

On the other hand, houses and buildings in all the small and big cities of the country, are decorated with national flags, and children wearing green and white badges and stickers are showing great enthusiasm.

National flags have also been hoisted on various public and private buildings across the country, while the buildings were decorated with colorful lights at night.