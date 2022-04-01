Oyeyeah
National Assembly set to vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on Sunday

Reportedly, PTI is now left with 164 members in its favour, while 177 members are expected to vote against PM Imran Khan

National Assembly set to vote on the no-confidence motion
National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on Sunday, March 3!

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who presided over the National Assembly session, adjourned the session till 11:30 am on Sunday minutes after it began.

Published Earlier:

The crucial National Assembly session had resumed after a three-day recess on Thursday to debate the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As being reported, in the 24-point agenda issued ahead of the session, the debate on the no-trust motion against the PM was fourth in order.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Babar Awan moved a motion to adjourn the session, at the start of the session so the assembly hall could be used for the Parliamentary Committee on National Security’s meeting that was scheduled to be held at 6 pm. 

However, the motion was rejected after voting. 

The deputy speaker opened the floor for questions.  The opposition members, one after the other, told the deputy speaker that they were not interested in seeking answers from the treasury benches and the deputy speaker should go for voting on the motion as their questions were taken up.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri terming the opposition’s attitude “non-serious” adjourned the session till Sunday.

According to the schedule issued on Wednesday by the NA Secretariat, the resolution submitted by Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in NA, for a discussion on the no-trust motion against Premier Imran was on the list of agendas for the day.

“Through this resolution under clause (1) of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolves that it has no confidence in the Prime Minister, Mr. Imran Khan, and consequently he should cease to hold office under clause (4),” the schedule stated.

Following the recent change in MQM-P and other MNAs’ shifts’ in loyalties, PTI is now left with 164 members in its favour, while 177 members are expected to vote against PM Imran Khan.

 

