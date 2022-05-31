NEPRA approves price hike of Rs3.99 per unit

NEPRA has approved a price hike of Rs3.99 per unit in the electricity bill!

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday increased the power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for April 2022.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the FCA for April 2022 will be charged with the bill of June 2022, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

According to the notification, the said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills based on units billed to the consumers in the month of June 2022 by the XWDISCOs.

“XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of April 2022 in the billing month of June 2022,” the notification read.

The FCA would remain applicable for only a month, it added.

The latest increase of Rs3.99 per unit will put a burden of around Rs58.5 billion on consumers, including 17% GST.

As reported, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) requested an FCA of Rs4.5 per unit for the month of April 2022 for XWDISCOs.

The regulatory body, NEPRA held a hearing on May 31, after which the authority approved an Rs3.99 per unit power tariff hike, which is Rs1.13 higher than the FCA of March.