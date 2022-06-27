Nepra raises electricity rate by Rs7.90 per unit

Nepra raises the electricity rate by Rs7.90!

Yet another price hike bomb for the citizens.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday has approved another hike in power tariff by Rs7.90 per unit.

The increase has been made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of May, following demand from CPPAG for a hike of Rs7.96 per unit, according to a notification issued by the power regulatory authority.

The amount will be received in the bills of July, it added, while life consumers and K-Electric are exempted from the tariff hike.

NEPRA took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) today.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.

NEPRA on June 24, approved a hike in electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs5.27 per unit.