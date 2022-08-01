Oyeyeah
Inflation in the month of July soars to 24.9%, the highest in 14 years in Pakistan

According to the PBS data, inflation was measured at 23.6pc in urban areas and 26.93pc in rural areas.

Inflation in the month of July has soared to 24.9%, which is the historic highest in fourteen years in Pakistan.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday released the figures according to which the 24.9% inflation is the highest ever year-on-year rise since November 2008.

According to the PBS data, inflation was measured at 23.6% in urban areas and 26.93% in rural areas.

As per the newly released statistics, the prices of electricity soared by 86.7%, ghee by 74%, and cooking oil by 72.5% as compared to the prices of these commodities in July 2021.

According to the PBS, vegetables became 24% more expensive in the month of July when compared to the prices in June.

In a period of one month, Dal Chana became expensive by 13.8%, onion by 13.6%, potatoes by 10.8%, and gram flour by 10%.

In July, wheat prices increased by 9.75%, Dal Mash by 9.3%, and Dal Masoor by 9%.

Further more in a period of one month, tea prices soared by 8.98%, eggs by 8%, and cooking oil by 7.6%.

In the month of July, electricity prices were jacked up by 39.35%. Flour became expensive by 6.3% and ghee by 5%.

In one month, the motor fuel prices increased by 7.35%.

If compared on a year-on-year basis, the motor fuel prices rose by 94.42% in July 2022 as compared to July 2021.

Electricity became 86.7% more expensive this year as compared to the last year.

Liquefied gas prices saw increase by 45.6%.

The prices of stationery increased by 34.8%,

The prices of commodities including Dal Masoor was increased by 92.4%, onion 89.4%, mustard oil 81.95%, ghee 74%, cooking oil 72.5%, chickpeas 67.4%, chicken 59%, wheat 45%, Dal Chana 43.2%, vegetable 40.4%, fruit 39.2%, gram flour 37.5%, Dal Mash 35.6% and rice prices increased by 31.2% in July 2022 as compared to July 2021.

