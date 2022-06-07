No new increment in Petrol Prices today! Miftah Ismail refutes rumors!

Several news channels on Tuesday reported a massive price hike in the petrol prices to be implemented from midnight June 8.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has clarified that there is no increase in the prices of petroleum products today.



“In the pre-budget seminar I never even spoke about petroleum prices. Channels running these tickers are doing a disservice to their viewers. There will be no increase in prices today and there is no summary or plan to raise prices,” Finance Minister clarified in a tweet.





Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has also confirmed that speculations of an increase in prices of petroleum products were absolutely false.

The federal minister said that the government has not taken any decision to increase the prices of petrol and diesel further.

Earlier in the day, Miftah Ismail did hint at increasing prices of petroleum products in the Pre-Budget Seminar, which led to many filling stations being closed in many cities including Karachi, Lahore, and the twin cities.

Long queues of vehicles and motorbikes were observed at the petrol pumps.