One killed, scores injured in grenade attack on a flag stall in Quetta

At least one person was killed and another 14 were injured in a hand grenade attack at the Joint Road area of Quetta on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, unknown men threw a hand grenade at a stall that was set up for selling National Flags near Joint Road and flew away from the scene.

As a result, one person died on the spot while 14 people sustained injuries.

Law enforcement agencies (LEDs) reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Further investigations are underway.

According to the Media Coordinator of the Health Department, Dr, Waseem Baig one dead and 14 injured people were brought to the civil hospital’s trauma center.

The injured were provided with treatment.

The dead person has been identified as Suraj while the injured were Dostam Shah, Sulaiman Shah, Abdul Samad, Anayatullah, Mir Hatim Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Gohar Shah, Mujahid Ali, Ali Asghar, Habibullah, Riaz Ahmed, Saboor Shah, Farnam Das and Gull Muhammd.