Pakistan Railways increases fares as operations resume from Karachi to Peshawar!

Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased the fares of trains, including Khyber Mail, Karakoram Express, and Rehman Baba Express, as per the notification issued on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Railways following increases have been made in the train fares:

Khyber Mail’s AC Sleeper class fare for Karachi-Peshawar has been raised to Rs11,000, AC business class to Rs6,200, and AC standard class to Rs5,700.

The fare for the economy class of Karakoram Express for the Karachi-Lahore route has been increased to Rs3,000.

While the AC sleeper fare of Karachi Express has also been increased to Rs9,000, AC business to Rs5,700, AC standard to Rs4,150, and the economy fare have been increased to Rs3,000.

AC business class fare of Rehman Baba Express has been increased to Rs7,000, AC standard to Rs5,000, and the economy class fare has been raised to Rs3,000.

The fare for AC business class of Pakistan Business Express has been raised to Rs7,000.

Pakistan Railways has restored passenger trains to Karachi from October 2, more than a month after being suspended on August 26 following super floods in Sindh province.

While the Karachi-Lahore operation of Pakistan Railways is likely to be restored on October 5.