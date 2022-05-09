Pakistan reports first case of Omicron’s new sub-variant

Pakistan has reported the first case of Omicron’s new sub-variant on Monday.



It combines two sub-variants of the Omicron version of the Covid virus named BA.1 and BA.2.



The National Institute of Health (NIH) has detected in Pakistan the first case of “Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1”.

However, the whereabouts of the first reported case is not revealed by the NIH.

The NIH has also urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and got themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus and its variants.

The best preventive measure (besides mask-wearing at crowded places) is COVID-19 vaccination. We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately. — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) May 9, 2022

The cases of new sub-variant are reported to have been increasing in different countries.

According to the US health officials, the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant appears to be up to 27percent more contagious than the previous Omicron sub-variant.

It is responsible for approximately 36.5percent new coronavirus cases in the US, according to the Centre of Disease Control.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely monitoring the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“Currently, available evidence does not suggest differences in severity of clinical manifestations,” said the WHO in a statement.

The WHO has also urged the countries to be vigilant and conduct independent and comparative analyses of the different emerging variants.