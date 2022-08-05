Pakistanis advised to mask up as COVID positivity rate hovers around 4%

Pakistanis have been advised to mask up as the COVID positivity rate hovers around 4%!

According to the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday, as many as 750 new COVID-19 infections were detected after 20,854 tests, were conducted nationwide.

Pakistan also reported two deaths on Friday as compared to 4 and 9 on August 4 and 3, respectively.

While164 patients are reported to be in critical care.

COVID-19 Statistics 05 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,854

Positive Cases: 750

Positivity %: 3.60%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 164 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 5, 2022

NIH has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.

The National Command and Operation Centre has already issued guidelines for holding Muharram gatherings and processions.

SOPs for Muharram:

COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures i.e mask-wearing, social distancing, and use of sanitizers/hand washing should be adhered to

Organizing committees should make arrangements for all SOPs

Zakirs and participants should be vaccinated against COVID-19

The venue for the conduct of Majalis should be open and spacious with proper ventilation arrangements.

Wearing masks and maintenance of social distancing is mandatory during majlis and Processions. with the availability of masks and sanitizers/hand washing

Controlled participation according to the capacity of venues and avoidance of overcrowding

Duration of majalis and processions should be curtailed.

Majalis, where SOPs cannot be effectively implemented at home. So, conducting private gatherings should be discouraged.

Elderly above 65 years, children, and co-morbid may be sensitized to and attend Majalis at home through live streaming.

Proper arrangements for cleaning venues with chlorine before and after the events

Display of COVID-19 SOPs and precautions at prominent places.

SOPs compliance by employing volunteer scouts.

Miscellaneous Aspects

Arrangements for food and drinks in spacious and ventilated places.

Emphasis on use of disposable utensils; preference on pre-packaged boxes for distribution of food.

Avoiding overcrowding at food distribution points/locations.

No handshake and embracing.

Areas of Focus

Some of the aspects meriting necessary actions at the federal and federating units level include the following: