Petrol price reaches historic high after increase of Rs24.03 per litre in Pakistan

Petrol price reaches a historic high of Rs233.89 in Pakistan!

On Wednesday evening, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced that the government was not in a position to bear subsidies on petroleum products anymore.

Keeping in view the situation, it has decided to increase the prices of petrol by Rs24.03 per litre.

The price list of Petroleum Products after the latest increment is as follows.

Commodity Old price New price Change Petrol Rs209.86 Rs233.89 +24.03 Diesel Rs204.15 Rs263.31 +59.16 Kerosene oil 178.31 Rs211.43 +33.12 Light diesel oil Rs181.94 Rs207.47 +25.53

Federal Minister Miftah Ismail in presser has appealed to the masses to bear the burden for a few months.

Miftah, flanked by State Minister for Petroleum Musaddaq Malik, at the press conference criticized the previous government’s policies.

He said that the PTI government’s policies have “deteriorated the country’s economy”.

“Imran Khan had deliberately reduced the prices of petrol by giving subsidies,” Miftah said.

“Currently, Pakistan, on every litre, was bearing a loss of Rs24.03 on petrol, Rs59.16 diesel, Rs39.49 kerosene oil, and Rs39.16 on light diesel oil,” he added.

The finance minister added that in the month of May, this loss had gone past Rs120 billion which is three times greater than running the expenses of the civil government, which amounted to Rs40 million.